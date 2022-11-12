PO1 Froilan Enriquez is not a native of Puerto Princesa; however, he aims to make the city proud by competing on its behalf in the Ironman 70.3 race this coming Sunday along with approximately 15 other members of the triathlon team that has only been recently formed.

A member of the K9 unit of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and its Philippine Multi-Sports Team, Enriquez said the holding of the international triathlon race in the city will be his third time to join. His first was in 2016 and his second was in Davao in 2018.

“Dito ako assigned ngayon sa Coast Guard K9. In-acknowledge din kasi ni Mayor (Lucilo) Bayron yong mga sasali. Sabi sa akin, they will consider me as a resident of Puerto Princesa, kaya part din ako ng team na bagong tayo nila,” Enriquez told Palawan News in an interview on Saturday.

Despite knowing there will be tough competitors to face in the individual category, he said, “Nagpapasalamat ako na adopted ako ng Palawan at irerepresenta ko ang lungsod ng Puerto Princesa.”

He mentioned that there are “elites” in the city and province who will be joining, and he’s grateful that they took him in to be able to represent Puerto Princesa in the race that will go around a tough course.

Enriquez said he expects to finish the triathlon based on the training that he did for himself.

“Maganda ang preparation ko kasi yong mga previous na errors ko, na-improve ko ngayon,” he said, explaining that he improved his diet, and also his bike techniques.

“Dati may mga pagkain na hindi pala okay kainin on the spot,” he added. He registered while still assigned in Surigao prior to his transfer here in July.

Enriquez said he also shared his previous experiences with those in the city who will compete in the triathlon that will conclude the country’s Ironman calendar this year.

He anticipates the swim to be the most challenging part of the course, but is confident he can complete it.

“Kakayanin ko yong swim kasi nakita ko naman ang flow ng tubig, hindi masyado ang current compared doon sa ibang mga nilangoy namin. Wala namang strong current kaya ok lang,” he said.

Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, he said, would always make him remember the city fondly. He hopes to come back someday, and perhaps settle here as a resident.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga taga dito kasi warm ang pag-welcome nila sa akin. Excited ako na i-representa siya sa challenge ng Ironman,” he said.

