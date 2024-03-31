Deputy Speaker and Quezon Rep. David “Jayjay” Suarez is mulling the possibility of proposing a supplemental budget to mitigate the ₱9-billion deficit in the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), which arose from the ₱13-billion budget reduction made by Sen. Imee Marcos in the program’s 2023 funding.

Suarez believes that a supplemental budget could effectively alleviate the crisis within the 4Ps program caused by Sen. Marcos reallocating ₱13 billion to other government social amelioration initiatives.

This redirection of funds has allegedly left 843,000 families, or approximately 4 million poor Filipinos, without crucial financial support.

“Hindi kaya ng sikmura natin na tiisin ang apat na milyong Pilipino na hindi nakakatanggap ng kanilang pondo sa 4Ps na mandato ng isang batas. Hindi dapat lalong lumala ang level ng kanilang paghihirap dahil may mga buwan o taong hindi nila natatanggap ang tulong na dapat sana ay para sa kanila,” he added.

During last week’s hearing of the House Committees on Public Accounts and Social Services, which discussed the privilege speech delivered by 4Ps Partylist Rep. JC Abalos regarding the realignment, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) confirmed the existence of a ₱9-billion deficit.

Furthermore, DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian affirmed Sen. Marcos’ reallocation of ₱13 billion from the 4Ps program in 2023. These funds were redirected to initiatives such as CALAHISIDS, AICS, and quick response to calamities.

Suarez noted that when the 2023 national budget was approved in the House of Representatives, the funding allocated for the 4Ps program remained complete and intact.

“Now I don’t know what happened in the Senate, why all of a sudden ₱13 billion was slashed. Ayun ang malungkot. Ngayon hindi ko alam kung paano natin ilalarawan ang isang sitwasyon na ninakawan natin ang isang mahirap. Kasi kalimitan, ang mga mayaman ang ninanakawan,” Suarez earlier said.

“Kaso lang hindi dapat ninanakawan ang mahihirap. Kasi wala na nga silang pera—tatanggalan pa natin sila ng dapat nilang matanggap. Sa palagay ko, hindi kaya ng sikmura ko ‘yan,” he added.

He maintained that the 4Ps program is not just another amelioration program of the DSWD that you can realign budget whenever you want, it is based on a law.

Suarez said that the objective of Republic Act No. 11310 or the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) Act is to reduce poverty incidence in the country by providing conditional cash transfers to poor households for a maximum period of seven years, to improve their health, nutrition and education.

“Dapat ‘yung matatanggap nila buwan-buwan, natatanggap nila. ‘Yung assistance na dapat matanggap nila, natatanggap nila. Kasi oras na may pagkakataon na mayroong puwang o may gap doon sa buwan na hindi nila natanggap, pwedeng lumala ‘yung level ng kahirapan nila,” said Suarez.

“Kumbaga, unti-unti po natin silang inaakyat. Tapos mabutasan ka na ng ilang buwan, babalik na naman sa stage 1 ‘yun,” he added. “Kaya nga hindi ko po masikmura ‘yun ang nangyari na bakit natin ninakawan ng pondo ‘yung mga mahihirap.”