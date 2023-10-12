The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday disclosed an ongoing collaboration with the Department of Justice (DOJ) to expedite deportation proceedings against undesirable aliens allegedly involved in the “demanda me” (sue me) scheme where they deliberately get themselves charged to delay the proceedings against them.

At the Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon briefing, BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval explained that deportation cannot be implemented if a foreign national has a pending case in the country.

“Some of these foreign nationals are abusing this by filing cases against themselves para ma-delay po iyong (to delay their) deportation,” she said.

Sandoval said this scheme usually involves fugitives or foreign nationals wanting to get away from serious criminal charges or sentences in their home countries.

She said they already have a list of arrested foreign nationals with pending cases in the Philippines, including those with frivolous or self-made charges.

“We are thankful for the support of the Department of Justice na ma-expedite po ang resolution para finally ma-deport na itong mga ito, magluwag po ng kaunti ang ating (to expedite the resolutions to finally deport them and somehow loosen up space in our) detention facility,” Sandoval said.

Included in the list is a Japanese national, whose wife filed a case against him for alleged violence against women and children (VAWC) to defer his deportation.

“Iyong asawang iyon mismo ay araw-araw niya pa rin na binibisita (That wife visits him every day) obviously this is a made-up case,” Sandoval said.

Besides this, she also mentioned foreigners hiring a set of lawyers to come up with similar cases.

Sandoval said lawyers taking part in this scheme must also be held liable and penalized.

To date, the BI has recorded almost 300 foreign nationals staying at the BI facility in Taguig, almost half of them with pending cases.

Syndicate

The BI, meanwhile, said it’s now in close coordination with the DOJ, Department of Foreign Affairs, National Bureau of Investigation, and other issuing agencies for a crackdown on the syndicate behind giving illegally-acquired government documents to foreign nationals.

“It might be a web of different individuals na nagsisimula ng mga ganitong kalokohan (starting such scheme),” Sandoval said.

She mentioned that the BI now considers the scheme as a national security issue, considering that foreign nationals were able to secure genuine passports, birth certificates, postal IDs, and even national IDs.

“It’s really high time na magkaroon ng crackdown against syndicates that are part of this, whether it be from the government or the private sector,” Sandoval added.

To date, there have been at least 10 reports of interception against foreign nationals possessing illegally acquired Philippine documents.

The BI was able to verify the documents’ authenticity through its forensic documentary laboratory procedures. (PNA)