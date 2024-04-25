The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) have warned students and parents about fraudulent scholarship and cash incentive programs circulating on social media platforms.

DepEd’s official Facebook page posted a statement on Tuesday, April 23, denouncing the use of its seal and Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte’s image in fake scholarship advertisements.

It cautioned students and parents against falling victim to these scams and advised against sharing personal information.

DepEd also reminded students and parents to exercise caution when encountering scholarship offers online, highlighting that verifying the legitimacy of such programs and refraining from sharing personal information with unverified sources are essential steps to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.

Individuals were encouraged to report any misleading or suspicious information regarding basic education to depedactioncenter@deped.gov.ph.

*** William Manlangit, an intern at Palawan News from Palawan National School, is a senior high school student in the Arts & Design 12-1 program, with a specialization in creative writing.