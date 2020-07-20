DepEd warns about malicious socmed post attributed to Briones

DepEd urged the public to be vigilant and not readily believe what they see online and verify information from the official pages of the department before sharing comments or posts.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has warned the public to be wary of a malicious post that altered a statement made by education secretary Leonor Briones.

The post pertained to the opening of classes on August 24 and quoted Briones allegedly saying: “August 24 magbubukas na ng klase patay kung patay.”

The original statement made by Briones was: “August 24 magbubukas na ng klase whatever form it is”.

DepEd urged the public to be vigilant and not readily believe what they see online and verify information from the official pages of the department before sharing comments or posts.

“Huwag basta maniwala sa mga nababasa online. Ugaliing i-check ang source, tingnan ang official website at social media pages ng DepEd, at unawain nang mabuti ang binasa bago mag-share, comment, o post ng impormasyon na makaiimpluwensya sa mga desisyon at hakbang na gagawin ng mga magulang at mag-aaral sa kanilang edukasyon,” it stated.

DepEd also clarified Briones’ reference to “whatever form it is” meant that the department will be addressing all the academic needs of the learners for their continuing learning.

“Whatever form it is, handang tugunan ng DepEd ang iba’t ibang pangangailangan at kakayahan ng mga mag-aaral upang maipagpatuloy ang kanilang edukasyon sa kabila ng pandemya,” it stated.

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.