The Department of Education (DepEd) will distribute a PHP5,000 cash allowance to public school teachers for the start of school year 2022-2023 on August 22.

In a press conference, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the financial assistance is intended to support the teachers’ return to classrooms.

“Lahat po ng teachers, makakatanggap. Ibababa po iyan sa, I think, school divisions. I’ll confirm. Pero lahat po ay makatatanggap by August 22 noong PHP5,000 cash allowance (All teachers will get that. I think it will be downloaded to school divisions. I’ll confirm but everyone will get their PHP5,000 cash allowance by August 22),” Poa said.

Aside from the cash allowance, Poa said schools nationwide would receive supplemental Maintenance and Other Operating Expenses (MOOE) worth PHP3.7 billion in total to prepare for the incoming face-to-face classes.

“Ito po ay para masigurado na kumpleto sila sa mga kagamitan (This is to ensure that they have the complete tools), especially for the minimum health and safety standards to be observed tulad ng mga alcohol (like alcohol). It’s not specifically to ask them to buy face masks. Hindi po ganoon iyon (That’s not it). It’s really for the MOOE. We’re giving them the flexibility to buy whatever they need,” he said.

He also raised the possibility of teachers’ salary increase before 2023.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier expressed hope for a successful resumption of face-to-face or in-person classes, noting that it will boost economic recovery from the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic.

The resumption of in-person classes will revive economic activities in establishments around schools such as school supplies stores, retail industry and the like and in public transport, Marcos noted.

Parents will also have the opportunity to go back to work while their children are in school, which means an increase in workforce.

“Kapag ito ay naging matagumpay, hindi lang ito balik-eskuwela kundi balik-negosyo, balik-hanapbuhay at balik-kaunlaran. Ito ay masasabi ring malaking tulong sa malawakang kilusan natin ng pagbubukas ng ekonomiya (If this becomes successful, it won’t only mean the resumption of classes but also the resumption of business, livelihood, and economic development. This would be a huge help to our efforts to reopen the economy),” he said.

