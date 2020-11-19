DepEd to provide financial aid to typhoon-hit teachers, personnel

“I have directed all field offices, through their respective regional directors, to submit lists of teachers and personnel who were severely affected by the recent typhoons and flooding. These lists will be utilized to fully assist our people in need during these times,” Briones said in a statement.

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones on Tuesday said the department will provide financial assistance to teachers and employees severely affected by the recent typhoons.

“I have directed all field offices, through their respective regional directors, to submit lists of teachers and personnel who were severely affected by the recent typhoons and flooding. These lists will be utilized to fully assist our people in need during these times,” Briones said in a statement.

She said officials and staff from the DepEd central office, regional offices, and division offices made voluntary donations for typhoon victims in Bicol, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Cagayan Valley.

“We are also committed to expedite the process of benefits for our staff and will facilitate smoother coordination with corresponding agencies,” she said.

Briones said the DepEd is making headway in helping its personnel in getting the calamity loans being offered by the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) and other private lending institutions.

The DepEd will provide “provident fund emergency loans to the teaching and non-teaching personnel who were affected by the typhoons”.

She said DepEd will also release the year-end bonus which is equivalent to one-month salary and cash gift worth PHP5,000 for its personnel.

“In addition, funds have been downloaded to provide hygiene kits and conduct clean-up drive and psychosocial first aid to affected schools. We also engaged our external partners to deliver donations directly to schools,” Briones said.

On Monday, DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla said the department will release additional funding for the reproduction or replacement of damaged self-learning modules. (PNA)