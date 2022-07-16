- Advertisement by Google -

After launching the Balsa Aralan in Balabac town, the Department of Education Palawan Schools Division Office (DepEd Palawan) is planning to launch the same in other municipalities of the province.

Superintendent of the DepEd Palawan Schools Division Roger Capa said that other local government units (LGUs) besides Balabac have shown interest in having the same program in their towns.

“Isa pa lamang itong sa Balabac, although mayroong balak ang ibang munisipyo na makipagtulungan din sa amin. Merong plano rin ang ibang munisipyo pero nasa proseso pa kami ng pag-u-usap,” Capa said.

Balsa Aralan is a DepEd Palawan program that aims to improve out-of-school youths’ access to education through the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

It features a two-story flat raft with instructional materials and television sets for audio-visual presentations. It also has a comfort room and a rest room where ALS teachers can take a break while traveling.

The first Balsa Aralan was launched by DepEd Palawan in Barangay Rabor in cooperation with the local government of Balabac.

The primary beneficiaries of the program are out-of-school youths as well as adults.

“Yung mga hindi na nag-aaral dahil nalilibang na sa pagta-trabaho, since informal naman ito, bibisitahin sila ng mga ALS teachers at tuturuan sila ayon sa kanilang schedule. Yung learning materials, galing din sa DepEd and then mayroon ding individuals and groups na nagpaabot na magbibigay sila, although pag-uusapan pa rin naming,” Capa said, adding that the program will bring hope and education to those in need, particularly in the far flung areas.