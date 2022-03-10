The Department of Education will officially launch its E-Saliksik, a research portal for knowledge sharing that was developed in partnership with the Information and Communication Technology Service (ICTS), on March 14.

DepEd said it is pursuant to the promotion of the culture of research across the basic education system and an environment of evidence-informed policymaking, which will be done through the Planning Service-Policy Research and Development Division (PS-PRDD), in partnership with the ICTS), which developed the official research portal.

DepEd Memorandum No. 11, Series of 2022 released on March 8, said the research portal will be used as the official repository of research education allowing the accessibility to support evidence-based actions, which seeks to encourage the sharing of knowledge from school to the national level through the use and conduct of research.

As part of its national rollout, the PS-PRDD will lead the official launch E-Saliksik on the said date at 9 a.m. The event will showcase and demonstrate the salient features of the research portal for participants to get familiarized with and encourage all users to optimize its use in line with its purpose.

All DepEd officials and personnel from the Central Office, regional offices, schools division offices, public elementary and secondary schools are enjoined to participate in the launching. Non-DepEd partners will also be invited to attend the activity.

The official launch, which will be aired live via DepEd Philippines Facebook page.