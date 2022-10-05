Around 925,178 teachers are set to receive a PHP1,000 cash incentive each on Thursday, according to the Department of Education, in line with the celebration of World Teachers’ Day.

In a Viber message on Monday, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said the World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit (WTDIB) has “already been downloaded” for distribution on Oct. 5.

The House Committee on Appropriations said the fund amounting to PHP925 million is included in this year’s national budget.

“We have an itemized sum of P925 million that is meant to pay for the WTDIB of our teachers this year. We wish to assure our teachers that we in Congress are absolutely determined to sustain the annual funding for their WTDIB,” Quezon City Representative Marvin Rillo said.

The celebration of World Teachers’ Day is pursuant to Republic Act No. 10743 or An Act Declaring the fifth day of October of every year as the National Teachers’ Day, in subjection also to the set celebration of the United Nations Education and Cultural Organizations (UNESCO).

Meanwhile, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte is expected to lead this year’s NTC celebration in Bangued, Abra.

Notable teachers and Global Teacher Prize Ambassadors are also expected to be recognized at the event. (PNA)

