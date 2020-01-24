DepEd supports creation of 3 Palawan provinces

Natividad Bayubay, officer-in-charge superintendent of the DepEd Schools Division of Palawan, said they support the creation of three provinces as it will also create three geographic schools division offices to manage and govern the system of basic education.

The division of Palawan into three provinces is “well-supported” by the Department of Education (DepEd), an educational official said Thursday.

Natividad Bayubay, officer-in-charge superintendent of the DepEd Schools Division of Palawan, said they support the creation of three provinces as it will also create three geographic schools division offices to manage and govern the system of basic education.

“It is well supported by the DepEd. We are encouraging the people to see the brighter side of the matter,” she said.

Bayubay explained that with the move, there will be three more superintendents, three assistant schools division superintendents (ASDS), three accountants, more offices, smaller management handling, and others.

She also said the budget of the schools will not be affected when the province is chopped up into three distinct local government units.

“Syempre kapag tatlong division na, may tatlong superintendents, tatlong ASDS, tatlong accountants, it makes more jobs for the people, more offices, smaller ang kanyang management, hindi naman mawawalan ng pondo ang eskwelahan. Kasi same naman ang pondo niya base naman sa number ng classrooms, number of teachers, students ang pagbibigay ng resources sa eskwelahan, so the schools will not be affected. The effect would be very positive to the schools,” she said.

“Definitely kapag smaller ang size ng division, better ang management niya. The division of three provinces would create three divisions and that would be a very welcome development. We are looking forward to that, the job would be easier, the office would be located where the schools are,” Bayubay added.

Related

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.