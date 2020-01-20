DepEd sets early registration period

The education department said the early registration is in line with the DepEd Order No. 3 s. 2018.

The Department of Education (DepEd) announced that the registration period for Kindergarten, Grades 1,7 and 11 students is from February 1 until March 6, 2020.

The education department said early registration is in line with the DepEd Order No. 3 s. 2018.

The department also issued a list of reminders for registrants as follows:

* Kinder

– 5 years old on or before August 31, 2020

* Grade 1

– Kinder completer

– PEPT passer for Kinder level

– 6 years old and above by August 31, 2020, and assessed as Grade 1-ready as per ECD checklist (DO 47, s. 2016)

* Grade 7

– Grade 6 completer

– Philippine Educational Placement Test (PEPT) passer for Grade 6

– ALS A&E Elementary passer

* Grade 11

– Grade 10 completer

– PEPT passer for Grade 10

– ALS A&E Secondary passer (2018 or earlier)

The required documents needed for registration are as follows: birth certificate for Kinder & Grade 1 (in the absence of PSA/NSO birth certificate, Local Civil Registrar (LCR) birth certificate, baptismal or barangay certificate shall be submitted.)

In an interview with Palawan News, Agnes D. Cortez, planning officer III, of the DepEd Schools Division of Puerto Princesa, said that parents may register their children, especially those who are in Kinder, Grades 1, 7 and 11.

Cortez said that in the city, the registration will be held every Saturday in all schools until the last day, which is March 6.

“Ang subject for early registration ay Kinder, Grades 1, 7 and 11, pupunta ang parents doon every Saturday sa school tapos may registration form silang i-fi-fill-up, mag-re-register sila sa school, kami naman dito sa division mag-mo-monitor,” she said.

She also said that the purpose of the early registration is to know the needed resources, teachers, and even classrooms for the incoming school year.

“Kaya may early registration is para ma-determine as early as the first quarter of the year ng DepEd ang mga resources na kailangan pagdating ng beginning of the school year, so meron na silang rough estimate as to the number ng students, to determine din ‘yong number of teachers, classrooms, seats, resources o ‘yong mga learning materials,” she said.

The early registration is implemented by the DepEd simultaneously in all schools nationwide.

Related

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.