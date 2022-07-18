- Advertisement by Google -

Vice President said Department of Education (DepEd) Sec. Sara Duterte said Monday that public school students would not be obliged to wear uniforms in the next school year.

She told the state-owned Philippine News Agency (PNA) in a Viber message that the decision was made to reduce the financial load on families and students.

The vice president said that school uniforms are not even necessary during pandemic times in conformity with DepEd Order No. 065, s. 2010. It says public school students will not be required to wear uniforms, although those who already have them may do so if they like.

“Even before the pandemic, it was not a strict requirement for public schools to wear uniforms to avoid incurring additional costs to the families of our learners. All the more that it will not be required this School Year given the increasing prices and economic losses due to the pandemic,” she said.

As the nation struggles with the coronavirus crisis and inflationary pressures, Duterte maintained that the DepEd would take this into consideration more.

Duterte, on the other hand, reaffirmed her position that classes would resume on August 22, when public and private schools will have the choice of holding five-day in-person sessions, using a blended learning approach, or via distance learning.

However, schools throughout the country only have until October 31 to be ready for the required in-person sessions that will begin on November 2.

Duterte previously said that the need for in-person learning aims to alleviate education loss resulting from the pandemic distant learning arrangement.