The education department recently honored Palawan National School (PNS) with an award for its innovative learning modality, “e-PNS,” which was developed by two of its teachers.

The national high school’s “e-PNS” learning management system won the Best Educational Technology Program developed by teachers Alexis D. Diosaban at Napthalie M. Andre-e in the 2nd DepEd EdTech Awards 2022 held in Baguio City on June 22.

It is an open educational resource for learning, teaching, and research materials that are available for students and teachers.

Diosan and Andre-e were presented with a plaque and a certificate for the “e-PNS” by MIMAROPA DepEd regional director Nicolas Capulong and Alfredo Alpil Camacho III. Also present during the event were PNS principal Dr. Eduardo Santos and DepEd Puerto Princesa City information technology officer I Richard Deo Fondevilla.

The learning community plan, which is PNS’ response to the new normal education system that incorporates online learning modalities as a result of COVID-19, includes the “e-PNS” as a component.

Computer literacy, which is essential when people start working, is one of the 21st-century skills that should be taught to students, according to Diosan.

The DepEd EdTech Awards 2022 is an initiative of the education department under the DepEd Office of the Undersecretary for Administration through the ICT Section.