The Department of Education (DepEd) recently commended parents in the provinces of the MIMAROPA Region for their proactive role as life coaches to their children who are learning at home.

Dr. Nicolas Capulong, regional director of the DepEd, said that parents are the key players in the home and were already assisting their children with their schoolwork prior to the pandemic.

“We can only do so much, but with your help as parents, teachers, PTA officers, and community leaders, we can build a castle for your children,” Capulong said during a Cluster 1 Regional Virtual Training in October 16.

Claire Cordero, a mother who attended the session, urged other parents and guardians to make an effort to give their children attention when learning at home, and to listen to them when they ask questions that need answers.

“Mahalaga ang pakikinig sa sinasabi ng ating anak, kapag may mga suggestions or questions sila ay pakinggan at bigyan natin sila ng magandang sagot. Bigyan din natin sila ng time para ipaliwanag ang mga bagay na gusto nila malaman,” she said.

The training was divided into five parts on challenges, realities, and truth behind the situation; affirmation, inputs, strategies, and dynamics; rejoinders, evidence, documentaries, reflection; course of action, extent and limits, role sharing; and summary, closing words, inspiration.

It was attended online by 691 participants from the Schools Divisions of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan province, and Calapan City. The training gained 84,000 views from parents, guardians, and others all over the country.

The Cluster 2 training orientation for the participants from the Schools Division of Marinduque, Romblon, Occidental Mindoro, and Oriental Mindoro is scheduled on October 23 and will be live-streamed via Facebook Pages of DepEd MIMAROPA Region, DepEd Philippines, and the seven SDO pages.