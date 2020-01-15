DepEd promotes “Culion” movie for teaching

In a public post of the DepEd Tayo-Palawan, the official Facebook page of the Schools Division of Palawan, it stated there that it was from DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan has posted a copy of the lesson plan for the movie “Culion” for teaching purposes, Sunday.

In a public post of the DepEd Tayo-Palawan, the official Facebook page of the Schools Division of Palawan, it stated there that it was from DepEd Undersecretary Alain Pascua.

Attached to the post is a 7- page lesson plan that will serve as a guide for teachers who want to teach “Culion” in their classes.

The lesson plan contains the following objectives:

1. Natutukoy ng mag-aaral ang penomenon ng estigmatisasyon o pagpapataw ng batik ng kahihiyan sa mga indibidwal, pangkat, lugar, at iba pa sa kabuoang daloy ng kasaysayan ng bansang Pilipinas.

2. Nailalarawan ng mga mag-aaral ang iba’t ibang aspekto ng estigmatisasyon katulad ng segregasyon, homogenisasyon ng pagsasalarawan, at kriminalisasyon.

3. Nailalarawan ang kabuoang proseso kung paano naging institusyonalisado sa loob ng isang lipunan ang penomenon ng estigmatisasyon.

4. Nailalapat ng mga mag-aaral ang pagbabasa ng penomenon ng estigmatisasyon sa mga kontemporaryong pangyayari at karanasan.

According to DepEd Tayo-Palawan, the movie can be taught in classroom discussions for the following subjects: History/Kasaysayan, Filipino, Literature/Panitikan, and/or Social Studies/Araling Panlipunan.

Culion is a historical drama film set in the 1940s that narrates the stories of the three ill-fated women who suffered from leprosy also known as Hansen’s disease and were living in the leper colony in Culion town.

The movie does not only highlight their suffering but also marks the contribution of Culion in history.

The lesson plan or Banghay-Aralin was prepared by Alvin Yapan, the director of the Film.

Aside from being a filmmaker, Yapan is also a professor in Ateneo de Manila University and a fictionist who has written Filipino short stories and novels.

