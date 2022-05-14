The Schools Division Office (SDO) of Puerto Princesa City, on Wednesday, sealed its partnership with a private Filipino company to kickstart their project, “Puso Para Sa Pinoy Gems: Forgems Cares Adopt-a-School Program in Puerto Princesa.”

Forgems Group of Companies works in the fields of food production and engineering. Through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm, Forgems Cares, they wish to offer aid to local communities, especially those severely-affected by typhoon Odette.

The company is set to provide educational support through the provision of additional learning materials, technical aid, and support to the schools’ feeding program, among other matters on instructional implementation.

The Schools Division Office of Puerto Princesa has been identifying schools in the city as beneficiaries of the project.

According to Dr. Cyril Serador, Curriculum Implementation Division chief, they listed Buenavista National High School as their top priority because of the severity of the damage to infrastructure and loss of learning materials due to the typhoon.

He said that this initiative will provide teachers and students with significant comfort as they continue to recover from the disaster that devastated their city five months ago.

“We really need the support of our stakeholders and other NGOs like Forgems. Sa sitwasyon ng ating schools, malaking tulong ito not only sa DepEd but most importantly, sa mga batang pinagseserbisyuhan,” Serador stated.

“Maliit man o malaki ay mapapakinabangan po yan to provide a conducive environment and materials to cater to the needs [of the students and teachers]. Magiging daan iyan para mapaigi ang ating serbisyo sa mga learners,” he added.

DepEd Puerto Princesa is constantly working to repair infrastructure and replenish lost learning materials. They are also encouraging stakeholders and different NGOs to support their efforts.