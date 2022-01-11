The Department of Education Central and MIMAROPA offices extended aid to over 500 DepEd personnel in Puerto Princesa City who were all victims of typhoon Odette’s onslaught in the city.

The donation drive, initiated by the MIMAROPA regional office led by Nicolas T. Capulong, CESO III, Director IV, was intended to help the parents, learners, and personnel of the city schools division whose homes and properties were heavily destroyed by the said calamity.

A total of Php 142,462 was collected among various schools division offices across the country, which was eventually used to procure food packs containing rice, noodles, and sardines, cooking and eating utensils, and hygiene kits for the personnel of 17 severely damaged schools in the northern part of the city.

The distribution of relief goods was led by Dr. Loida P. Adornado, CESO VI, Officer-in-Charge, Office of the Schools Division Superintendent along with other staff from the Puerto Princesa City Schools Division Office (PPCSDO).

In a press release dated January 11, the PPCSDO thanked its donors.

“SDO Puerto Princesa City is very grateful to the help extended by MIMAROPANs. Time and again, they have shown that they care and are ready to help especially during the challenging times,” it says.

Meanwhile, some DepEd personnel and their families are still in the evacuation centers, waiting for the rehabilitation of their houses. Roofing or shelter is considered as their top concern.

As of writing, City DepEd has estimated around Php 465 million loss to school infrastructure. This is only the initial data as they are still counting the damages in terms of learning materials and equipment.