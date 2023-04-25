Representatives from the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan, led by the newly appointed Schools Division Superintendent (SDS), Dr. Elsie T. Barrios, visited the regular session of the 44th Provincial Board on Tuesday.

The purpose of the visit was to present the plans, projects, and education programs that will be prioritized by the new SDS in the province.

“Nandito po kami dahil po ang aming mga programs and projects po ay naka-align sa MATATAG agenda ng ating Vice President at the same time the Secretary of Department of Education Sara Duterte. DepEd Palawan, strives to be proactive and inclusive in all existing activities based on the departments mandated policies and programs, as it serves as a melting pot of students diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds,” said Dr. Barrios.

(We are here because our programs and projects are aligned with the MATATAG agenda of our Vice President and at the same time the Secretary of the Department of Education, Sara Duterte. DepEd Palawan strives to be proactive and inclusive in all existing activities based on the department’s mandated policies and programs, as it serves as a melting pot of students’ diverse cultural and geographical backgrounds.)

Dr. Barrios also shared that one of the flagship programs of her administration is “Tanghaling Dakila ang Palawan”, which aims to showcase the talents and abilities of Palaweños not only in the MIMAROPA region and the Philippines but also worldwide.

She said the strategic directions are aimed at achieving the goals of providing accessible, quality, equitable and sustainable education to all types of learners in the province of Palawan.

