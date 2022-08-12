- Advertisement by Google -

Students in Palawan will not be required to wear school uniforms in the coming school year, the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan reiterated Friday.

Maylyn Dilig, Schools Division Office (SDO) Palawan spokesperson, said during the Kapihan sa PIA at SM City Puerto Princesa that even before the pronouncement of Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte, the wearing of school uniforms is not required during the pre-pandemic period based on DepEd Order (DO) No. 065 series of 2010.

Dilig, however, said there are a few school heads who require the wearing of uniforms in classes.

For the incoming school year, Dilig reiterated that the wearing of a uniform is not required.

“Bago pa nag-proclaim ni Secretary Duterte ay hindi talaga required ang uniform sa mga eskwelahan. Mayroon lang mga school heads na nagpapatupad. Sa Schools Division ng Palawan ay hindi po required ang uniforms,” Dilig said.

“For this school year, ay inulit ang reminder sa kanila na ‘wag na i-require ang pagsuot ng uniform para hindi na makadagdag sa financial burden ng pamilya at bilang pagtalima din sa [DepEd],” she added.

In addition, Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa also explained that this also depends on the agreement of teachers and parents on whether to require uniforms or not.

“Hindi required pero hindi rin bawal, depende sa napagkasunduan ng magulang [at teachers]. Lahat naman ‘yan ay pinag-uusapan ng PTA (Parents-Teachers Association) kung ano ang mas makabubuti para sa mga estudyante at mayroon silang kalayaan na mag-isip,” Capa said.

As she assumed office, one of Duterte’s pronouncements as secretary of the education department was to not require the wearing of uniforms, which she said would ease the financial burden on families of learners.

She also stated that DEPED will be more considerate as long as the country is affected by the pandemic.

“2010 pa po may ganito na hindi required ang uniform, nakaraang mga buwan ay inulit ni VP Duterte pero ang sabi niya it is not oblige but highly encouraged. [On a] Practical [side] ay nagkaroon ng pandemya at maraming parte ng bansa ang binagyo,” Atty. Joshua Abrina, DepEd Palawan Legal Officer added.

Capa also explained that while they are still faced with a lot of problems, SDO Palawan is already prepared for the August 22 opening of classes, adding that as part of their preparation, they also started the conduct of Brigada Eskwela.

“Sa tingin ko hindi man matugunan lahat ng problema pero handa na ang DepEd sa pagbubukas ng klase. Sinisikap nating maging handa at matugunan lahat ng problema na ating hinaharap. Unang-una, inilunsad namin ang Brigada Eskwela noong Martes upang hikayatin ang ating stakeholders na tulungan ang ating mga paaralan para maging handa sa pagbubukas ng klase. Ini-emphasize namin palagi na ang edukasyon ng kabataan ay hindi solong responsibilidad ng DepEd. Ito ay responsibilidad ng buong komunidad,” he explained.

“Alam naman natin na nasa gitna pa rin tayo ng pandemya at marami pa ring kinakaharap na problema subalit kailangang magpatuloy ang edukasyon at kailangan na ang suporta ng lahat ay kailangang makamtan,” he added.

He also said schools have three options for modes of learning to implement once the classes start: face-to-face classes, blended modes of learning, and distance learning methods.

“Meron tayong tatlong option – una ay ang five days in person classes o yung face to face clases. Pangalawa ay yung blended learning modality – pwedeng tatlong araw na f2f at tatlong araw na distance learning, pwedeng modular, pwedeng online, tv or radio-based instructions. At yung isa pang option ay full distance learning,” he said.

He, however, said the three options can be implemented only until October 31 because starting November, in-person classes will be fully implemented.

