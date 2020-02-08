DepEd Palawan steps up drive vs coronavirus with ‘STOP NCOV’ campaign

The Schools Division Office (SDO) in the province also called on them to strictly follow the February 4-issued “STOP NCOV”, the DepEd acronym that relates the precautionary measures they should undertake in educating students about the new strain of coronavirus.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan is stepping up its campaign against the 2019-novel coronavirus, ordering non-teaching and teaching personnel to follow the directive of their head office to create local task forces in their areas to enforce preventive measures against the disease.

The Schools Division Office (SDO) in the province also called on them to strictly follow the February 4-issued “STOP NCOV”, the DepEd acronym that relates the precautionary measures they should undertake in educating students about the new strain of coronavirus.

“Meron pa rin na ipinag-uutos na strict monitoring ng iba pang infectious diseases like chickenpox, cough, and colds, influenza, at iba pa. Pinapa-monitor lalo na kung may mga magma-manifest ng flu-like symptoms,” she said.

“Dapat maglagay din sila ng mga hand sanitizer, alcohol, sabon, at disinfectant sa mga CR para sa mga estudyante. Ang pondon ay manggaling sa kanilang school maintenance operating and other expenses (MOOE) fund,” Estefano added.

She said they are also ordered to submit reports in the monitoring and actions taken, especially if there are referrals to the local health units.

STOP NCOV means:

S-ee a doctor if symptoms of coughs and colds persist

T-ake 8 to 10 glasses of water daily

O-ne’s health is important. Maintain a healthy lifestyle and a clean environment

P-repare healthy and well-cooked meals

N-ever forget to cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing

C-rowded places and contact with farm and wild animals should be avoided

O-bserve proper handwashing techniques (with soap and water) regularly

V-itamin C supplements and vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables should be taken daily

They also reminded their personnel to download and post the infographics in strategic and visible spots in their schools for students to read so they will be informed.

“Basta merong gathering and convergence ngayong February ay highly discouraged ng DepEd national office,” Estefano said.

On February 4, DepEd released Memorandum Order No. 15, Series of 2020, stating the first set of policy directives on the creation of the task forces nationwide.

It also strongly directed the districts and the schools to suspend Schools Division Offices activities for the month of February such as, but not limited to

• 2020 Metrobank MTAP DepEd Math Challenge

• Preparatory training for 2020 MIMAROPA meet

• Boy/Girl Scout encampments

• Celebration of School foundation day

• Division Brigada Eskwela Kick-Off

• Benchmarking

• Junior-Senior Promenade

• Open Educational Resources Trainings

• 2019 Indigenous People Education (IPEd) Summit

