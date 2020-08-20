DepEd Palawan seeks outside help to develop radio-based instruction

Schools Division Superintendent Natividad P. Bayubay, SDP initiated the RBI which has been identified in the Division Learning Continuity Plan as part of the distance learning of the DepEd.

The Schools Division Office (SDO) of Palawan is seeking help from its private partners to help develop a Radio-Based Instruction (RBI) alternative learning delivery mode program for 102 schools in geographically isolated and disadvantageous areas (GIDAs) in the province.

Schools Division Superintendent Natividad P. Bayubay, CESO VI initiated the RBI which has been identified in the Division Learning Continuity Plan as part of the distance learning of the DepEd.

Grace Estefano, division information officer (DIO) of the SDO Palawan, said Tuesday that the division is calling for partners or stakeholders that could help them raise the needed funds for the basic mini-FM basic equipment — transmitter, antenna, audio mixer, and microphone — and technical know-how for this learning modality.

Estefano explained that those who will be adopting schools will be given tax incentives up to 150% depending on the amount of their donation, in accordance with R.A. 8525 also known as the “Adopt-a-school act of 2008”.

“Puwede po kayong mag-adopt ng mga public schools at mabibigyan kayo ng tax incentives up to 150 percent, ayon sa Adopt A School Program (ASP),” she said.

She also said that they accept any support that will be extended to the division whether services, equipment, and other materials needed.

“Lahat ng kailangan puwede nilang maibigay, puwedeng training, ICT equipment, financial assistance para sa mga bata at sa mga batang may special needs, physical facilities, at iba pang pangangailangan ng mga pampublikong paaralan” Estefano added.

RBI is one of the modalities to be used along with the printed and digital self-learning modules (SLMs), in this modality, identified schools will be setting up mini FM radios that could reach households 3 to 5 kilometers

“Sa implementation ng RBI, mag-e-establish ng mini-FM radio station na may lakas na seven watts na maaring abutin ang 3- hanggang 5-kilometer radius,” she said.

The division said it needs P4,080,000 to set-up the mini-FM radio stations for all 102 selected schools in the division situated in the far-flung areas in the province of Palawan.

Jayra Joyce Taboada