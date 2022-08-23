- Advertisement by Google -

The Department of Education (DepEd) in the province saw the start of face-to-face classes for the school year 2022-2023 as a success, despite a few setbacks they have encountered.

There are still some students who are enrolling, according to Maylyn Dilig, spokesperson for DepEd Palawan Schools Division Office (SDO).

“May mga pahabol pa sa enrollment at lahat naman po ay ina-accommodate. Overall, matagumpay ang unang araw ng pasukan. May mga konting aberya na naranasan pero nagawan naman agad ng paraan ng mga eskwelahan” Dilig told Palawan News.

Dilig also said that despite some students not being able to attend the opening of classes due to financial constraints, the majority of the students were enthusiastic about going to school face-to-face 3 years after the pandemic.

“May mga hindi pa rin nakapasok dahil kulang ang mga gamit sa eskwela pero karamihan sa learners naka uniform na kahit hindi required showing their enthusiasm in going to school” she Added.

At the opening of classes yesterday, DepEd Palawan superintendent Roger Capa welcomed the 12,000 teaching and non-teaching personnel and 270,000 students all over Palawan through a statement.

