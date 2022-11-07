The Department of Education in the province has recorded 15 COVID-19 incidents among teachers and students since the start of face-to-face classes last August.

Palawan Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Dr. Roger Capa said that the COVID-19-positive teachers and students may have acquired the virus from other places or from their households.

“Nagkaroon lamang tayo ng 15 kaso ng COVID-19 sa Division of Palawan, nakuha ito ng ating mga guro at mag-aaral sa iba’t ibang lugar or sa pamilya mismo nila. Napakakunti lamang ng nagkaroon ng Covid sa ating teachers, non-teaching personnel, at mag aaral mula nagsimula ang face-to-face classes noong August,” Capa said.

Amidst the newly issued DepEd order in line with Executive Order No. 07 ditching the mandatory wearing of masks inside the classrooms, Capa plans to curb the COVID-19 incidents through vaccination.

Capa told Palawan News that 97.80% of both teaching and non-teaching personnel in the education department in the province have already been fully vaccinated.

“Tuloy-tuloy ang kampanya para sa vaccination, sa ngayon ay 97.80 percent na ng ating mahigit 11,000 na mga guro at non-teaching personnel ang bakunado, mayroon na lamang po tayong 2.2 percent na hindi pa bakunado at ito ay sa ibat ibang dahlan kagaya ng religious belief at comorbidity,” he said.

The DepEd in the city reported that 98% of its teaching and non-teaching personnel had been fully vaccinated, according to City Schools head Dr. Loida Adornado.

Earlier, Adornado expressed alarm over the increasing dengue cases among their learners as compared to COVID-19, where they have recorded no incidence thus far.

About Post Author