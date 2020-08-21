DepEd Palawan limits face-to-face interaction in their office

Those who wish to make appointments with the division’s offices should register online before heading to the office for an actual appointment.

The Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division Office (SDO) of Palawan is requiring pre-approved appointments to limit physical interactions in their office.

Grace Estefano, DepEd information officer, told Palawan News yesterday (August 20) that Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) Natividad P. Bayubay instructed the office to come up with a system that will serve the department’s clients but still observe minimum health and sanitation protocols.

“Lahat ng pupunta sa office kailangan may approved appointment. May ginawang online forms/links para dito. Priority ng DepEd ang kaligtasan at proteksyon ng lahat upang maiwasan ang pagkalat ng virus. Processes can be done online and there is no need to physically visit the Division Office,” said Estefano.

The SDO stated that those who wish to arrange appointments for any transactions may open and register through the links below:

Legal Matters:

https://sites.google.com/deped.gov.ph/legal-unit-palawan/services

Administrative Services:

• Certificate of Employment: https://tinyurl.com/AdminCOE

• Appointment: https://tinyurl.com/ORSSDOPalawan

• step increment: https://tinyurl.com/PALstepinc

• GSIS number verification: https://tinyurl.com/gsisnumreq

• Fidelity Bond: https://tinyurl.com/SDOPalBondLog

• Request for Transfer: https://tinyurl.com/PALTransfer

The SDO Palawan Division Office currently serves 864 elementary and secondary schools, with an estimated 11,000 teaching and non-teaching staff in the province. Other clients include external stakeholders who have transactions with the office.

