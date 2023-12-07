Over 200 fruit-bearing trees were planted by students of the Narra Integrated School (NIS) on Thursday, December 7, in line with the launching of the Department of Education’s (DepEd) nationwide tree-planting initiative, titled “236,000 Trees: A Christmas Gift for the Children.”

According to DepEd Palawan, the activity aimed to contribute to the nationwide call to plant 236,000 trees this holiday season spanning across 840 public schools in the country.

DepEd Schools Division Superintendent Elsie Barrios expressed gratitude for the positive response to the call for the tree-planting activity emphasizing the importance of not only planting but also nurturing the trees.

“Thank you for responding positively to the call of DepEd for this tree-planting activity, and we hope that all our joint effort will not only be in tree planting but rather in tree nurturing that will take good care of the plants that we planted,” she said

Barrios issued a call to schools to continue caring for the planted trees on their premises to ensure their growth and maximize the benefits they will bring.

She also highlighted the potential for these trees to create a conducive learning environment, combat global warming, and mitigate other disasters.

NIS Principal Benjamin Lamitan Jr. urged students to take responsibility for the planted fruit trees, emphasizing their future benefits.

“Kailangan talagang alagaan nila itong itinanim nila kasi kapag lumaki na ang mga fruit trees na ito at nagbunga, mapapakinabangan nila ito, at hindi lang makakadagdag ito sa lilim, shade ng ating paaralan,” Lamitan said.