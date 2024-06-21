The Department of Education’s (DepEd) Curriculum Implementation Division (CID) in Palawan stated that preparations for their pilot implementation of the MATATAG curriculum were on track for July, unaffected by Vice President Sara Duterte’s sudden resignation as education secretary.

Representatives from the CID in DepEd Palawan said that they have already finished training their school leaders for their role in the MATATAG curriculum. The MATATAG Agenda was one of the reforms pushed by Vice President Sara Duterte during her term as DepEd Secretary.

The MATATAG agenda was an adoption of the 2023 National Learning Recovery Programs (NLRP) which served as an overhaul of the basic education curriculum, focusing mostly on the literature and mathematics subjects for the K to 10 students in order to combat the low literacy rate of Filipinos post-pandemic.

Prior to its Phase 1 implementation this incoming school year (SY) 2024-2025, the Presidential Communications Office announced on June 19, 2024 that VP Duterte had submitted her 30-day notice as DepEd Secretary and Co-Vice Chairperson for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) committee, effective on July 19.

DepEd Palawan – CID reported that the transition from one Secretary to another won’t be challenging, as there were already orders and policies that served as a guide for the department.

“Expected po natin ang transition kapag may change sa administration, tuloy-tuloy ang mga programa at mga naka-set na activities in adherence to the policies and guidelines. All activities relative to opening of classes, including all programs and projects shall push through despite the change of leadership in DepEd. The same happened every time there’s a new Secretary. We have established orders, guidelines, and polices for smooth operations despite of the transition,” they wrote in a collective statement.

The MATATAG agenda was named after the goals that the former DepEd Secretary set as the primary educational policies for her term, namely: Make the curriculum relevant to produce competent, job-ready, active, and responsible citizens; Take steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education facilities and services; Take good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusive education, and a positive learning environment; and Give support to teachers to teach better.

DepEd Palawan aimed to finish the training of more than 4000 school leaders and teachers across the 800+ schools handled by their office. As the biggest Schools Division Office (SDO) in the country, training for the province-based teachers was systematic and planned months in advance.

DepEd Palawan – CID said that they have already finished training school leaders, and will move on to school-based training for teachers form July 9-20. There is also an upcoming training for 218 elementary school heads with regards to instructional leadership, and another training for 315 school heads and teachers of Grade 7 and Grade 10.

“Lahat ng trainings na ito ay NEAP-accredited at inaasahang tumulong upang ma-strengthen ang instructional skills ng ating mga guro. As planned, lahat ng trainings na ito ay ma-conduct before pasukan para ready na ang mga teachers and school heads natin. Malaking tulong din ang technical assistance mula sa ating mga education program supervisors and coordinators,” they stated.