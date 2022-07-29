- Advertisement by Google -

With barely a month left, the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan Schools Division Office is nearing completion of the preparations for the resumption of face to face classes.

DepEd Palawan officer-in-charge Arnulfo Ventura said their preparations are still on going with some minor activities being conducted.

“Almost 100 percent of schools ay ready na kasi na-validate na sila yung nire-require ng DepEd na Schools Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT), ito yung paraan para ma-ensure na ready na ang mga school sa f2f classes implementation,” Ventura told Palawan News in a phone interview.

Preparations being conducted by the division include physical facilities preparation – classroom and other facilities, preparation of learning materials, modules, textbooks and other supplementary materials to be used and the health and safety protocols to be set in place for the learners.

“Ipapatupad pa rin yung minimum health requirements like yung hand washing facilities, signages na dapat sundin, sitting arrangement (social distancing) ng bawat classroom, then yung supplies ng facemask, and nire-ready rin yung mga school clinics,” he stated.

“Mayroon tayong provisions para sa facemask and alcohol pero hindi naman siya masusustain throughout the year so doon papasok yung partnership with the parents and with other stakeholders,” he added.

He also allayed worries regarding issues of teachers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19, adding that they are continuously campaigning for the vaccination of teachers.

“Although hindi ko alam yung exact figure or percentage ng vaccination, wala akong data right now, ng mga teachers pero hindi naman ganoon kababa. As of now, ini-strengthen namin yung campaign for vaccination and mino-monitor ng ating nurses and doctors yung mga teachers na hindi nagpapa-vaccine, nag-i-increase naman,” he explained.

He said primary reasons teachers gave for not getting vaccinated are religious, medical and personal issues.

“There are some religions talaga na hindi talaga ina-advocate yung pagpapa-vaccine, second is yung mga may medical issue, and third is yung personal issues,” he said.

