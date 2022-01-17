The Schools Division Office (SDO) of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan is encouraging businesses to donate to the Adopt-A-School initiative, which will aid in the recovery of public schools in communities devastated by Typhoon Odette.

Grace Estefano of DepEd Palawan said Monday that the typhoon has damaged almost 130 public schools and affected around 1,000 personnel of the department, as cited from the SDO Palawan Rapid Assessment of Damages Report on January 12.

She also said that donors may receive a tax credit of up to 150 percent for their contributions to their preferred public schools under Republic Act 8525, also known as the Adopt-A-School Act of 1998, and Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) revenue regulation No. 10-2003.

“Not necessarily financial donation. Maraming puwedeng i-donate sa public schools. As to target, nawa kahit 20 (donors) na muna. Ang donation na ibibigay nila this year, ma-claim ang tax incentive sa pag-file ng income tax sa April 2023 (regular filing of yearly business income tax),” Estefano explained.

She added that while the law is already existing for a long time, there are still members of the business sectors who are not completely aware yet of the incentives they may get.

On her post online, Estefano said DepEd-Palawan will now focus on the rehabilitation and recovery of the affected public schools, students, and teachers, a month after Odette hit Palawan.

The typhoon severely affected the towns of Agutaya, Araceli, Cagayancillo, Dumaran, Kalayaan, Linapacan, Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay which are under the schools’ division of Palawan.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa lahat ng tulong na dumating para sa relief operations upang matugunan ang agarang pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayan. Sa kabila ng kalunos-lunos na pinsalang iniwan ng bagyong Odette, pinaramdam nyo ang pagmamalasakit at pagpapahalaga sa kapwa namin Palaweño,” she said.

“May pondo mang mailalaan para sa pagsasaayos ng mga nasirang paaralan mula sa DepEd Central Office ngunit marami pang kailangan gawin katulad ng pagsasaayos ng bakod, multipurpose building, palikuran, washing facilities at iba pa,” she added.

Under the law, the requirements for the tax incentives are duly notarized or approved agreement; duly notarized deed of donation; official receipts showing the actual value of donation; certificate of title and tax declaration if the donation is in the form of real property; and certificate of acceptance.

One of the conditions to avail of the tax incentive is that the deduction shall be availed in the taxable year in which the expenses were paid. The taxpayer can substantiate the deduction with sufficient evidence, and embodied in the memorandum of agreement signed between donor and DepEd, as other conditions.

“Sa mga kababayan nating may negosyo na gusto tumulong sa mga pampublikong paaralan, taus-puso po naming tatanggapin yan,” Estefano stated.