The Schools Division Office of the Department of Education anmounced that its office at the PEO Compound is closed this afternoon for disinfection of its premises after personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

“In light of the rising number of COVID positive in the Schools Division Office of Palawan, the public is hereby informed that the lace to lace transaction is cancelled cffective today August 9,

2022 at 12:00 noon for disintection activities,” DepEd Palawan said in an advisory signed by Officer in Charge Arnaldo G. Ventura.

“The office will resume tomorrow but shall strictly observe the scheduling of face to face transactions in the link to limit the influx of clients in the division office,” the advisory stated adding that transactions will continually be accommodated online.

Ventura told Palawan News in a telephone interview that five of their staff underwent tests early today that resulted positive.

“Three manifested symptoms while the two others did not but our policy is that if one staff shows symptoms, they will immediately undergo tests, including their close contacts,” he said.

