A non-teaching personnel (NTP) task force created by the Department of Education in Palawan was tasked with monitoring the deployed administrative officers in clustered schools in the province until March 26, under the directive from Education Secretary Sara Duterte.

The directive stemmed from Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 2 series of 2024, released on January 26 this year, which called for the immediate removal of administrative tasks taken by public school teachers to focus on classroom teaching.

With 821 public elementary and high schools managed by DepEd Palawan, they quickly sent out their first batch of NTPs to schools on January 29, after assessing which schools required the administrative officers the most.

Grace Estefano of DepEd Palawan reported deploying a total of 55 NTPs as of February 20, comprising 42 administrative officers and 13 administrative assistants, in addition to two administrative aides assigned to Pulot National High School and Quezon National High School.

The municipalities identified by the task force were mostly schools on the mainland, with NTPs assigned to the school districts of Taytay, Brooke’s Point, El Nido, Narra, Aborlan, Roxas, Quezon, San Vicente, Rizal, Dumaran, and Sofronio Española.

Cuyo had one administrative officer assigned to Suba National High School, the only island municipality with an NTP deployed in their school district cluster.

The task force created on February 5 would assess and monitor the performance of the NTPs in carrying out the administrative tasks assigned to them, conducting evaluations on both the NTPs and the school administration, and providing weekly updates to the DepEd Palawan Superintendent until the end of the prescribed 60-day transition period.

The monitoring of NTPs included audits conducted in coordination with the Planning and Research section of DepEd Palawan.