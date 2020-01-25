DepEd Palawan announces hiring of qualified teachers for 2020-2021

The Division shall conduct the hiring process to select highly competent teachers in all levels from Elementary to Senior High School and also the Special Education (SPED) and Indigenous Peoples Education (IPEd).

The Schools Division of Palawan has announced that they will be hiring qualified teachers for the upcoming school year, 2020-2021.

On their official Facebook page, DepEd Palawan and DepEd Tayo-Palawan have posted the Division Memorandum S. 2020, hiring guidelines for Teacher I positions for Elementary, Junior High School, Senior High School Teaching Positions for School Year 2020-2021.

The memorandum states that the Division shall conduct the hiring process to select highly competent teachers in all levels from Elementary to Senior High School and also the Special Education (SPED) and Indigenous Peoples Education (IPEd).

During the Kapihan sa PIA (Philippine Information Agency), Officer-in-charge, Schools Division Superintendent, Natividad Bayubay, CESO VI said that they really need dire numbers of teacher applicants for the whole school year.

“Almost every month may nagre-retire, in a year hindi kulang sa 10 ang nag-reretire, so kailangan talaga namin ng bench of qualified applicants, the whole year,” she said.

Meanwhile, Grace Estefano, division information officer, said that they still lack qualified applicants that could fill all the vacant teaching positions in Palawan.

“Yong mga unfilled positions natin na yan is ‘yong wala na po talaga tayong makuhang qualified applicants, kung napapansin maya maya po tayong nag-po-post ng hiring kasi kulang po talaga tayo ng qualified applicants, but we are trying our best to the positions ang problema kulang po tayo sa applicants,” she said.

In addition, Bayubay also encouraged teachers who are not yet qualified or those who have undergone the screening but not included in the Registry of Qualified Applicants (RQA) to have the training, seminars, gain experience in order to pass the rating DepEd’s rating.

For more information about the hiring process, interested applicants may visit the official Facebook pages of Schools Division of Palawan, DepEd Palawan, and DepEd Tayo-Palawan or may find the post through this link https://www.facebook.com/2148614588735250/posts/2403054656624574/

About the Author Jayra Joyce Taboada Jayra Joyce Cañete Taboada handles the law and order and the science and education beats. She is also a licensed professional teacher.