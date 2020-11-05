DepEd MIMAROPA welcomes new regional director

Photo courtesy of DepEd MIMAROPA Region Caption: Outgoing DepEd regional director Dr. Benjamin Paragas (left) with newly-appointed regional director Dr. Nicolas Capulong (right).

Outgoing regional director Dr. Benjamin Paragas was given a farewell tribute by his colleagues at the regional DepEd office.

The Department of Education (DepEd) has designated Dr. Nicolas Capulong as the new regional director for Region IV-B (MIMAROPA).

A turnover ceremony for the new regional director was held at the DepEd MIMAROPA office on October 27, while the official announcement for his designation was announced Thursday on the office’s official Facebook page.

“We gladly welcome our new Regional Director in DepEd MIMAROPA, Dr. Nicolas T. Capulong, CESO V, Director III, OIC-Office of the Regional Director, who was re-assigned from DepEd Region III to DepEd MIMAROPA effective October 26,” the statement read.

According to the statement, Capulong was formerly the Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) of Mabalacat City and of Angeles City, Pampanga. He eventually became an officer-in-charge (OIC) regional director for the DepEd Region III office in 2019.

Employees at the DepEd MIMAROPA office held a tribute to outgoing regional director Paragas Tuesday.