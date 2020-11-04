DepEd in Puerto Princesa seeks to hire support aides for IPs

The IPs in Sitio Kalakwasan in Barangay Tanabag, during a city government activity. (Image courtesy of City Information Office)

Dr. Cyril Serado, chief of the Curriculum Implementation Division of the DepEd Schools Division Office (SDO), told the City Council on Tuesday that they have in place close monitoring for IP learners, citing they are their “priority” compared to other regular students.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Puerto Princesa City is seeking to hire 458 learning support aides as it “prioritizes indigenous people (IP) learning” throughout tribal communities.

“We monitor and supervised teachers through home visits. Aside from close monitoring they have scheduled home visits so that they can follow up. [IPs] are considered as our priority considering this such kahit hindi na ‘yong iba [regular students] dahil sa sitwasyon nila.” Seradi said.

This, after the education officials disclosed certain challenges regarding distance learning since the public education classes resume on October 5.

In the city alone, there are seven IP elementary schools with a total of 455 enroLled students. However, DepEd clarified that these schools are not 100 percent IPs.

“These schools are not 100 percent IPs. We only have 85 percent so 15 to 20 percent are not IPs,” Serado added.

The agency is still hiring 458 learning support aides for IP schools. They shall be trained to assist teachers and parents in the delivery of basic education services through a partnership.

“Ang learning support aide ay in coordination with the office of Congressman Gil Acosta and naka-link ‘yon sa tupad project ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) para mag guide sa mga IPs,” Gina Francisco, Senior Education Program Specialist said.

Serado also said they have requested to the DepEd central office through the regional director for approval of the limited face to face to geographically challenged schools including 7 implementing schools of IP learners.

“Mas lalo natin silang matulungan kung magkakaroon po tayo ng [limited] face to face para sa kanila,” Serado said.

Serado aadded that 61 IPs were accommodated from Sitio Kalakwasan to Barangay Tanabag just to continue their studies, urging barangay officials in Kalakwasan to open school for IPs.

“We have 61 IP learners na in-accomodate namin from Kalakwasan sa Tanabag para makapag patuloy ng kanilang pag-aaral. We will urge the barangay to craft a resolution to open an IP school in Kalakwasan para itong na-cacater namin na bumaba doon sa Tanabag ‘yon ang babalik at do’n na sila,”Serado said. (with a report from Romar Miranda)