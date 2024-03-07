The Department of Education’s Mimaropa office is investigating allegations of bribery made by a teacher from Taytay, who claimed that she is being solicited for a ₱30,000 “gift” by a Gender and Development coordinator at the Schools Division Office in Palawan to facilitate her transfer to Dumaran.

This complaint has stirred controversy within the education community in the province, particularly because teachers are not obligated to make any payments for transfer requests to different schools.

Rhodora Mondragon Aboratigue, a teacher at Bato-Bato National High School in Taytay, made a complaint about the problem on March 4. She brought her problem to City Councilor Elgin Damasco, who then shared it on his social media page.

Aboratigue alleged that a certain Jester Llonado, serving as a coordinator for the Gender and Development (GAD) office within the Schools Division Office (SDO) of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan, requested ₱30,000 for the processing of her transfer papers, as she aimed to move to Dumaran.

While narrating, Aboratigue said she’s nervous, but she’s standing her ground because she knows her rights.

“Alam kong karapatan kong maglipat, pero bakit kailangan nilang gawin yon sa akin? Hindi ko deserve. Karapatan kong malipat sa lugar ko, pero ganyan ang ginawa nila sa akin,” she told Damasco.

Obviously upset and in tears, she stated that she trusted the higher-ups in DepEd because of the discussions about the code of ethics. However, it turns out that they are the ones violating it.

Aboratigue added that she knows what is being done to her is wrong, and she is also afraid for her life, but she is ready to fight for her rights until the end.

She wants to convey this to Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte to address the abuse they are facing.

“Karapatan ko yan. [Huwag] naman nilang abusuhin yong sitwasyon namin. Sila po yong nakakataas. Sila ang nakakataas na dapat tutulong sa amin, pero sila yong lalong nagpapahirap,” said Aboratigue.

“Walang-wala talaga ako, pero ginigipit niya ako. Pinipilit niya ako na magbayad ng ₱30,000 na wala akong pagkukuhaan nyun. Kaya masama yong loob ko talaga, at saka doon ako nalulungkot na ganyan ang ginawa niya sa akin,” she told the city councilor.

She stated that Llonado approached her, informing her that to expedite her transfer to Dumaran, she needed to provide the specified amount as assistance for those who would facilitate it.

Aboratigue said she had to borrow ₱8,000, which she sent through GCash. She alleged that she was surprised to find out that the number she was instructed to send it to belonged to Llonado personally.

DepEd’s response

A representative from DepEd in Mimaropa assured in a press conference on Tuesday, March 5, that the matter of Llonado allegedly asking for ₱30,000 as a “gift” fee while processing transfer papers will be given great consideration, as the complaint is currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

Cherrylou Repia, assistant regional director for DepEd Mimaropa, affirmed that teachers’ right to transfer to schools within their resident municipality does not require any fees.

Although initially visiting Palawan for a different follow-up investigation, Repia and the regional legal officer for DepEd addressed the issue at hand after Aboratigue raised a complaint against a high-ranking employee at the SDO.

“This is a storm, but in any storm, we have to have the right perspective. This issue, whatever it looks like to some, should not hamper our daily service delivery. Kailangan masaya pa rin tayo sa pagtatrabaho kasi ang pinakamahalagang goal natin ay para sa mga bata,” Repia stated in a press conference.

DepEd Mimaropa’s legal officer, Atty. Joanna Rose Labuguen, stated that the current issue will be governed by DepEd Order No. 49, Series of 2006, or the Revised Rules of Procedure in their department for administrative cases.

As a result, neither the office in Mimaropa nor the legal office in Palawan will disclose any information related to the case, as the preliminary investigation will take 10 days to complete following the complaint.

“We have yet to receive the letters for them to comment in regards to the allegation, but once we do receive, may order for investigation na iyon, and then we will continue for the investigation,” Labuguen said, confirming that the period for investigation took longer for this administrative case since the complaint was not filed through the SDO.

Repia explained further that while their office cannot divulge details of the ongoing investigation, until the preliminary stages are over, all parties involved will resume their duties, especially since the academic year was cut short.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty (…) part of the process is actually possible, kung yung community na magte-take charge nito, nakikita nila yung importance na magkaroon ng suspension, pwedeng mangyari iyon. That is one of the options, but we cannot immediately take these persons out of their job, kasi trabaho po nila iyon,” she said.

Repia stressed that work must continue because any delay would undermine DepEd’s primary goal: ensuring students receive a proper education.

Moreover, the Magna Carta for Teachers prohibits further questioning from the involved parties, stipulating that “No publicity shall be given to any disciplinary action being taken against a teacher during the pendency of his/her case.”

When asked about Aboratigue’s safety, who expressed fear of reprisal in the video interview after disclosing her grievances, Labuguen assured that “no retaliation will come from [the office of DepEd]” and ensured the teacher would not lose her job.

Repia expressed confidence in SDO Palawan’s cooperation in DepEd Mimaropa’s ongoing investigation, stating that the Central Office, under Duterte, should have already been informed of the allegations.

Repia hoped that this issue would resolve the transfer situation in Palawan. She mentioned that improvements such as automated checking and filing of papers would soon be tested to assist teachers, particularly in Palawan, which is the largest SDO in MIMAROPA.

“Teachers are an important human resource for us. We will never do anything to make it uncomfortable for [teachers] to face their students, kasi mahalaga sa amin na ang guro ay nasa maayos na position (…) We’re paying attention because Palawan is like a small Philippines already. Whatever happens here will affect Mimaropa greatly,” Repia noted.

Aboratigue and Llonado, along with Elsie Barrios, the Schools Division Superintendent for DepEd Palawan, will be summoned to appear before the provincial council. This occurs after Rafael Ortega, a board member, had his resolution approved during Tuesday’s regular session.