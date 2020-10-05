DepEd declares school opening as “great victory” over Covid

Education Secretary Leonor Briones in her message through Facebook live of the DepEd Philippines declared the opening of classes involving over 866,000 teachers and 15 million parents.

Around 24 million public and private school learners resumed classes Monday amid the pandemic through distance learning as the government prohibits face-to-face lessons.

“Today, we celebrate a great victory. We declare our victory over COVID-19, the destroyer of our lives, the destroyer of our economy, our way of life. We will not allow COVID-19 to destroy our children’s education and their future,” she said.

She also said that education would bring back normal growth among students despite of the new normal.

“Igagapang ng DepEd at lahat ng sumusuporta. Kailangan ipagpatuloy ang pag-aaral,” she said.

In Palawan, the Provincial Local School Board allocated P123 million from the Special Education Fund (SEF) to support the Learning Continuity Plan (LCP) of the Schools Division Office-Palawan (SDO-Palawan) which will be used to implement the blended learning program of their division.

Grace Estefano, division information officer of the SDO told Palawan News recently that the amount will be for the purchase of the gadgets that are needed for the conduct of one of the modalities under the blended learning and the rest will be for other necessary materials.

“Yong unang priority ay tablets ayon sa required specifications dahil ito ay cost efficient kumpara sa printed modules. Aside from this gadget, other needs and requirements for the school year 2020-2021,” Estefano told Palawan News.

