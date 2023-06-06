Sixth-grade students of Balala Elementary School in Culion displayed honesty and integrity by returning a lost wallet they found inside their school.

In a Facebook post, the Department of Education (DepEd) Palawan shared that Zian Lisboa and Edgardo Lapatha discovered a wallet during their daily activities at school and promptly notified the appropriate authorities about their find.

The school administrators and staff facilitated the return of the lost wallet to Maridel Butobara, who expressed relief and gratitude for the recovery of her belongings.

Both DepEd Palawan and Balala Elementary School hope that Zian and Edgardo’s act of honesty serves as an example of integrity and compassion to their peers and the community.

