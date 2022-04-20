The Department of Education (DepEd) emphasized that there will no discrimination against unvaccinated students who will participate in face-to-face classes.

Maria Anna Irene San DepEd MIMAROPA medical officer IV, said during a DOH online press briefing on Tuesday that majority of students in the region are not yet vaccinated, but education should be accessible to all.

She said advisers and teachers have their system of records of the personal data of all students whether they are vaccinated or not.

“Mayroon kasing Link Information System (LIS) ang ating DepEd, ito lahat ng teachers at advisers ay mayroong link kung saan doon ang data ng mga learners and mga pertinent details. Doon pinapasok ang data ng vaccination,” San said.

She also clarified that vaccination of students and joining face-to-face classes are not mandatory.

“Hindi kasi natin pwedeng i-mandate na bakunadong bata lang ang puwede mag F2F kasi hindi yan ang nasa batas,” she said, adding that the education department only implements its mandate to provide education by all means particularly during the pandemic.

She also assured that students will be free from any form of discrimination.

“‘Yong participation ng DepEd doon sa assistance ay ‘yon ang aming ginagawa dahil ‘yon ang mandate namin at hindi yong i-discriminate sila kapag hindi sila vaccinated dahil education is for all,” San explained.

In Palawan, there are 72 schools approved to implement limited face-to-face classes based on guidelines under the Department of Education Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1 series of 2021 or the Operational Guidelines on the implementation of limited face-to-face learning modality.

The partial list of schools are composed of 66 public schools and six private school from the towns of Narra, Taytay, Dumaran, El Nido, Quezon, Rizal, Aborlan, San Vicente, Roxas, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Coron, Culion and Busuanga.