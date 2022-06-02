The Department of Education (DepEd) has approved a third batch of schools that will be allowed to conduct face-to-face classes, bringing to 143 the total number of schools in Palawan that may open their doors to students following the pandemic restrictions.

Palawan Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa has issued Division Memorandum No. 214 series of 2002 dated June 1, 2022, containing the list of schools that will implement face-to-face (F2F) classes in the province.

The list has 121 public schools and 22 private schools from the towns of Taytay, Culion, Brooke’s Point, Narra, Cagayancillo, Bataraza, Aborlan, Balabac, El Nido, Agutaya, Coron, Cuyo, Rizal, Dumaran, and Magsaysay.

“Limited face-to-face classes in these schools shall commence on Thursday, June 2. “The division and district offices shall monitor and assess the progress of the conduct of these classes,” the memorandum stated.

SDO Palawan had earlier clarified that F2F remains voluntary for students. Those who will not participate will continue with the modular mode of learning.

Some public and private schools already started limited face-to-face classes on March 21 based on the DepEd’s Joint Memorandum Circular No. 1, Series of 2021, or the Operational Guidelines on the implementation of limited face-to-face learning modality.

The initial list was composed of 66 public and six private schools in Narra, Taytay, Dumaran, El Nido, Quezon, Rizal, Aborlan, San Vicente, Roxas, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Coron, Culion, and Busuanga.