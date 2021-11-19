The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has expressed concern over the increased incidence of tacking commercial advertising and political campaign materials on trunks of naturally-growing trees, stating that this practice is banned by existing laws.

Eriberto Saños, head of the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), told Palawan News on Friday he will instruct all their personnel on the ground to coordinate with local government units in the implementation of relevant laws.

Saños was reacting to the notable increase of campaign materials, including advertising along the national roads of Palawan.

“Ang batas P.D. 953 at RA 3571 pinagbabawal dito ang pag-destroy, damage and endure naturally growing or planted trees. Halimbawa ang pagpapako ng puno ay makakaapekto sa growth ng puno, kaya pinagbabawal ‘yon,” Saños said.

Republic Act 3571 prohibits “the Cutting, Destroying or Injuring of Planted or Growing Trees, Flowering Plants and Shrubs or Plants of Scenic Value Along Public Roads, in Plazas, Parks, School Premises or in Any Other Public Pleasure Ground.”

“Siguro kung tatalian nila ay ‘yong malalaking puno lamang, hindi rin pwede [gamitin] ‘yong kawad. Pero kung maglalagay sila ay responsable din sila na aalisin nila pagkatapos,” he added.

He said his instruction to all CENROs in Palawan is to remind local government units that while the practice of using trees to hang campaign posters, they should be done in such a way as to not harm the trees.

“Ang aking magiging instruction d’yan sa para lahat ng CENRO na sulatan ang mga local government units na pwede maglagay [ng mga posters] pero ang mga nakakasagabal sa paglaki ng puno ay ipinagbabawal. Pero kung maaari ‘wag na [maglagay],” he said.

“[Kapag hindi sumunod ang LGU] ay isusumbong natin sa DILG at DILG ang magmo-monitor sa kanila, doon sila mananagot. Susulatan namin ang LGU, DILG at Comelec,” he added.

Meanwhile, provincial COMELEC spokesperson Jomel Ordas said they are not yet addressing the issue of the use of campaign materials and will only do so once the official campaign period starts.

“Ayon sa Commission, base sa salient points nang November 25, 2009 ruling ng SC sa Penera vs COMELEC, ina-uphold yong Section 11 ng RA 8436 as amended ng Section 13 ng RA 9369 — ang sino man na nag-file ng COC sa itinakda na period ay makukunsidera lang na kandidato kapag nag-umpisa na ang campaign period. Yong unlawful acts ay applicable lang o eepekto lang kapag nag-umpisa na ang campaign period. Sa automate elections, ang pag-file ng maaga ng COC ay para lang magkaroon ng sapat na panahon na ma-imprenta ang mga balota na may pangalan ng mga kandidato,” Ordas told Palawan News.

The official campaign period set by the COMELEC starts on February 8 until May 7, 2022, for national positions, and March 25 until May 7, 2022, for local positions.