Next year, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) intends to build a marine research facility on Pag-asa Island in the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG).

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said building the facility is part of the Philippines’ effort to account for its natural wealth and promote the “blue economy.”

Loyzaga also recognized the KIG’s potential as a spawning location for economically viable fish due to its vast biodiversity.

“We are planning to build other facilities in the east, north. We were in Pag-asa as you know, we are also exploring our blue economy, because it is not just the green economy now,” Loyzaga said.

DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga with UPMSI members at the Pag-asa Research Station in the West Philippine Sea. (Photo from DENR)

The KIG in the West Philippine Sea has made news not just because of recent Chinese aggressions, but also because of natural resource exploitation by other claimant countries.

During her recent visit onboard a Philippine Air Force plane and investigation of surrounding islets, including Sandy Cay 2, with personnel of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI), Loyzaga observed multiple Chinese vessels in the vicinity.

Sandy Cay 2, a small islet two miles off Pag-asa Island, Kalayaan, in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), was previously only a sandy island, as the name implies, but is now covered with dead corals that appear to have been put there in an apparent attempt to reclaim.

The revelation comes after it was made public that China may be destroying and collecting corals in the Iroquois (Rozul) Reef to reclaim and build artificial islands in the WPS.