- Advertisement by Google -

Over 180 free patent land titles in Palawan have been processed and issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Provincial Environment and Natural Resources (DENR-PENRO).

According to DENR-PENRO officer-in-charge Felizardo Cayatoc, in 2022, they hope to have 138 free patent titles for agricultural lots, 138 for residential lots, and 30 each for special patents (NGA and LGU) and school sites.

Cayatoc noted that as of August 28, they had completed 85 agricultural titles, 76 residential titles, nine 30 titles, and 14 school site titles.

He stated that there are numerous applications for free patent titles, but they must go through the process and validation.

- Advertisement -

“Hopefully, by September 30 ay na accomplish na lahat ng target. Maraming nag-a-apply but we are conducting due diligence and verification kasi marami tayong cadastral survey na kailangan mai-correct in different parts of Palawan dahil may discrepancy, problema sa technical description at kasama din dyan sa kailangan i-validate ang mga claimant,” Cayatoc said.

He also mentioned that they encountered numerous issues with the land titling process, including surveys and claimants.

“Hindi din maiiwasan ang claims and conflict. Hindi lahat ng survey under sa cadastro, geodetic, government-administered lot surveys ay maayos. Kung walang conflict at verified ito na within agricultural alienable and disposable ay ipa-process ito,” Cayatoc said.

According to Cayatoc, a sizable number of land titles will be issued in exchange for no-fee patents.

He also explained that the number of titles issued is contingent upon the government’s budgetary allocation.

“For next year 2023, we are expecting a large number of titles for patents,” he said.

“Depende sa pondo kasi kaya may limit lang per year, lahat ng free patent ay may kaukulang pondo. Gusto man namin mag target ng malaki pero hindi kakayanin kung walang budget, ang pagpapatitulo ng lupa ay napakahaba din ng process,” Cayatoc added.

Cayatoc said that with any verification and clarification on lands, the public may visit the nearest DENR-CENRO.

‼️PAL Lowest Fare Update‼️

Travel period: SEPTEMBER

Selling until seats last!

Inclusions:

▪️Free 7kg handcarry baggage

📱09104373305

📱09687632376

📝Note:

Limited seats and selected dates only!

Like our page for more lowest fare updates!

https://www.facebook.com/solisjera

About Post Author

Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts