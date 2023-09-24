The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) vehemently criticized China for its reported coral harvesting in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), while China accused the country of deliberately causing environmental harm by intentionally grounding the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

In a statement released on September 20, the DENR emphasized the critical role of the marine ecosystem in the Kalayaan Island Group in sustaining fish and coral larvae in the Philippines and the wider region.

“Scientific studies have established that the marine ecosystem in the Kalayaan Island Group is critical for the sustainable supply of fish and coral larvae in the Philippines and the region,” DENR said.

DENR also expressed strong disapproval of any activities that harm or destroy coral reefs in the Kalayaan Island Group, calling on signatory states to adhere to Article 192 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which mandates the protection and preservation of the marine environment.

The agency emphasized that harmful human interference with marine ecosystems, such as coral reefs, represents a loss not only for the Philippines but also for the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

“We, therefore, strongly deplore any activity that leads to the damage and destruction of the coral reefs in the Kalayaan Island Group,” it added. “We join the call for signatory States and their citizens to adhere to Article 192 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) — to protect and preserve the marine environment,”DENR said.

In a separate statement, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning refuted China’s involvement in the supposed destruction of marine resources in the West Philippine Sea.

Mao called the accusations baseless and urged the Philippines to refrain from creating a political controversy.

Mao also accused the Philippines of polluting the West Philippine Sea by grounding the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal, which China referred to as Ren’ai Jao.

“The Philippines’ accusations have no factual basis. We urge relevant party of the Philippines to stop creating a political drama from fiction,” said Mao in a press conference.

“If the Philippines truly cares about the ecological environment of the South China Sea, it should tow away the illegally grounded warship at Ren’ai Jiao as soon as possible, stop it from discharging polluted water into the ocean and not let the rusting warship bring irrevocable harm to the ocean,” said Mao.