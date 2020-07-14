DENR sets another inspection of the Zobel de Ayala project in Taytay

De Ayala’s legal counsel told Palawan News through an email reply on July 13 they had already turned over the project to the indigenous tribes in the area.

The camp of socialite entrepreneur Beatriz Zobel de Ayala insisted they have already vacated a farm property they previously occupied and found by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources to be inside a protected area.

De Ayala’s legal counsel told Palawan News through an email reply on July 13 they had already turned over the project to the indigenous tribes in the area.

This, after the Taytay Community Environment and Natural Resources (CENRO) said they will conduct another inspection of the area after having issued two consecutive notices of violation (NOV) to the group.

“Ms. Beatriz Zobel de Ayala has vacated the property you are referencing. She learned of the Notice to Vacate from the news only, after which she immediately requested a copy from the DENR and has since been coordinating directly with them on this issue,” lawyer Christopher Louie Ocampo told Palawan News in an email reply.

De Ayala was cited by the DENR for violation of the Enhanced National Integrated Protected Areas System (E-NIPAS) Act of 2018 and the Forestry Code of the Philippines for building a cement structure in the property classified as timberland without a Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) permit, according to CENRO Allan Valle.

The property, which was initially meant to be a farm to grow vegetables for the local community, was determined by the DENR to be a timberland area in Sitio Maypa and is part of the Malampaya Sound protected landscape.

De Ayala camp said that the organic vegetables farm have been turned over to the local indigenous people’s group in the area.

“The organic vegetables that were being grown on the land were turned over to the Indigenous Peoples of Barangay Pancol, Taytay to avoid wastage,” Ocampo stated in his email.

