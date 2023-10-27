The Department of Environment in the town of Kalayaan in the West Philippine Sea is giving special attention to the implementation of proper waste management and the establishment of a water filtration system. These efforts aim to protect the fragile ecosystem and ensure that the residents have access to clean and safe drinking water.

These two initiatives were discussed by Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and her team during their visit to Pag-asa Island in Kalayaan on October 23, which is located in the disputed waters of the West Philippine Sea.

Palawan News previously reported that Loyzaga visited the town with members of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI) to conduct marine studies, not only on Pag-asa Island but also on other Philippine-held features.

Commander Ariel Joseph Coloma, spokesperson for the Western Command (Wescom), stated that the DENR is interested in assisting Kalayaan in establishing an effective waste management system, given the town’s limited space.

He said this initiative aims to prevent pollution, water contamination, and harm to the local flora and fauna.

“The secretary discussed potential solutions with local officials while also highlighting successful initiatives implemented elsewhere that could be adapted for use on Pag-asa Island,” he said, noting that Kalayaan Mayor Roberto del Mundo was there to welcome Loyzaga.

Coloma mentioned that the secretary of the DENR also addressed the issue of a water filtration system on the mentioned island, recognizing the critical importance of clean drinking water for both the local population and visitors.

He elaborated that Loyzaga explored various methods to enhance the current water systems or introduce innovative technologies that would guarantee a resilient and dependable supply of safe drinking water for all residents across the municipality and all the islands within the Philippines’ jurisdiction.

Moreover, the discussions revolved around the plans presented by UPMSI regarding the execution of marine studies, not limited to Pag-asa Island but extending to other features held by the Philippines.

The university’s research endeavors aim to deepen our understanding of the unique ecosystems in these areas while providing valuable insights into their conservation requirements.

Meanwhile, Del Mundo expressed appreciation to Loyzaga for her visit to Kalayaan.

“Kami ay taos-pusong nagpapasalamat kay Secretary Loyzaga at sa kanyang grupo para sa kanilang pagdalaw dito sa aming komunidad. Tunay naming pinapahalagahan ang kanilang dedikasyon upang solusyunan ang mga isyu ukol sa kapaligiran at itaguyod ang isang maunlad na pamayanan ng Kalayaan,” he said.