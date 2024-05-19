Officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Mimaropa inspect the construction of the new ranger station at Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Cagayancillo town on May 16.

According to the Tubbataha Management Office (TMO), this was the first time that a high-ranking DENR official set foot in the national park.

The entourage included DENR Mimaropa Regional Executive Director Felix Mirasol, Jr., Palawan Provincial Environmental and Natural Resources Officer (PENRO) Felizardo Cayatoc, and representatives from the Palawan provincial government, the Commission on Audit, the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development, and SAGUDA Palawan, Inc.

A crane provided the team with a comprehensive view of the ongoing construction.

Based on the assessment conducted on the progress of the project, the team found the workmanship satisfactory despite some delays.

The visit also featured a rare celebration with the first-ever lechon at the ranger station, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of Christmas, according to TMO.