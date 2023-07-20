The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Mimaropa welcomed its new regional executive director, Felix Mirasol Jr., on Wednesday.

Mirasol’s appointment as regional executive director (RED) is pursuant to DENR Special Order No. 2023-418 dated July 6.

In a brief turnover ceremony held at the Environmental Management Bureau -Central Office in Quezon City on July 19, Mirasol received from outgoing RED Lormelyn E. Claudio the flag, which symbolizes the transfer of leadership and management of the DENR Mimaropa.

The region is composed of five island provinces, namely Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

Mirasol is a forester by profession, and has been serving the Department for 35 years since he started as a forest guard in 1988. He rose from the ranks, became Protected Area Superintendent of Mount Kitanglad Range Natural Park, Community/Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer, Assistant Regional Director, until he assumed a full-fledged Director position in 2020. RED Mirasol is a Career Executive Service Officer with a rank of CESO IV.

Prior to his new assignment, RED Mirasol served as the Assistant Regional Director for Technical Services in DENR Region X.

DENR Mimaropa said his dedication to work and commitment to deliver excellent public service are reflected in numerous awards he received, such as Most Outstanding PASU, Most Outstanding CENRO, and the Civil Service Commission – Region 10 PAG-ASA Award.

Present during the program were Undersecretary for Field Operations, Luzon, Visayas and Environment Juan Miguel T. Cuna and Assistant Secretary for Field Operations, Luzon and Visayas Gilbert C. Gonzales.