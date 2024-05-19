The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Mimaropa held an oath-taking ceremony for 56 newly appointed and promoted employees from the provincial and community environment and natural resources offices in Palawan at a hotel in Puerto Princesa City.

The ceremony was administered by Regional Executive Director Felix S. Mirasol, Jr., who also emphasized the importance of the appointees in environmental conservation and sustainable development.

He also reminded them to exercise the virtues of excellence, integrity and dedication as they carry the name of agency in the way they perform their duties and responsibilities.

Present during the event are the following: ARD Maximo Landrito, ARD Donna Mayor-Gordove (via zoom), PENRO Felizardo Cayatoc, CENRO Alexander Mancio (Puerto Princesa), CENRO Rodney Verian (Coron), CENRO Leonard Caluya (Brooke’s Point), CENRO Renato Gonzaga (Quezon), CENRO Pablo Cruz (Roxas) and CENRO Conrado Corpuz (Taytay), MSD Wamalayda Talabucon, and TSD Ronie Gandeza of Puerto Princesa.

The newly appointed and promoted employees are now poised to take on their responsibilities, contributing to the DENR’s mission to manage and protect the environment and natural resources in the Mimaropa region.



