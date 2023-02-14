The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in MIMAROPA is looking for individuals or groups to name as Gender and Development (Gad) Champions for 2023.

These people or groups could be part of DENR or be outside of it.

According to the environment department in the region, this award will be given in line with the celebration of National Women’s Month this March.

“This award recognizes agency partners and DENR employees who have made a dent in advocating gender equality and inclusive development,” DENR MIMAROPA said in a statement

“GAD Champions are individuals and groups, who, regardless of age, sex, gender, socio-economic status, race, and physical abilities, pursue GAD as an approach to achieve goals in conserving and protecting the environment and natural resources, addressing climate change, and eventually, community wellbeing and human rights,” it added.

To nominate, nomination forms may be accessed at http://bitly.ws/zVCm together with the other details and guidelines of the search

Nominations will be accepted until midnight on February 28.

About Post Author