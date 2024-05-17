The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Mimaropa honored today, May 17, three Gender and Development (GAD) Champions in Palawan in a ceremony held at the City-State Astoria Hotel on May 17.

The awardees were Angelique Songco, protected area superintendent of Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park; Edilberto Magpayo, the project officer of the Pilipinas Shell Foundation, Incorporated (PSFI); and Josephine dela Cruz of the Malampaya Pancol Multi-Purpose Cooperative (MPMPC).

DENR Mimaropa said they were commended for their outstanding efforts in advancing GAD principles and for their impactful contributions to society.

“They have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership in fostering an inclusive environment and driving positive change within their communities,” the DENR Mimaropa stated.

“The event celebrated the remarkable achievements of these individuals and reinforced DENR Mimaropa’s commitment to promoting gender equality and women’s empowerment in all aspects of environmental and societal development,” it added.

The search for GAD Champions is an integral part of the Annual Women’s Month celebration, which takes place every March. The initiative aims to recognize agency partners who have significantly promoted gender and development, championed women’s empowerment, and contributed to climate change response and disaster risk reduction and mitigation.